Azerbaijan's Central Bank records deficit in foreign direct investment balance
Azerbaijan posted a deficit of about $700 million in foreign direct investment during the first half of the year, the Central Bank said. Most inflows came from the oil and gas sector, while investments in the non-oil economy rose by more than a quarter to roughly $730 million.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy