Iranian official talks up absence of precise standard of mediators with U.S.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17.​ There is currently no precise standard regarding mediators between Iran and the United States, said Esmail Baghaei, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei noted that indirect discussions between Iran and the U.S. have taken place, especially over the past two months, with various countries, mainly regional states, trying to facilitate the process using their capabilities.

“Iran always appreciates all countries that act responsibly and strive to maintain regional stability,” he said.

Baghaei added that mediators exist who exchange the views of the parties, as there is no direct communication between the two countries.

The five rounds of indirect talks on Iran's nuclear program took place between Iran and the US on April 12, 19, and 26, and May 11 and 23. Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi acted as mediator in the indirect talks, with the Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Sayed Abbas Araghchi and the US delegation led by US Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff. The first, third, and fourth rounds of negotiations took place in Muscat, the capital of Oman, and the second and fifth rounds took place in Rome, the capital of Italy.

On June 22, the US launched military airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. It is reported that the airstrikes destroyed the Iranian nuclear facilities.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel