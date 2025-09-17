Turkmenistan, Russia hold consultations on international information security

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 17. Turkmen-Russian interagency consultations on international information security were held in Moscow, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The talks focused on strengthening bilateral and regional cooperation in the field of cybersecurity. The consultations took place within the framework of the Cooperation Program between the Foreign Ministries of Turkmenistan and Russia for 2025–2026, signed earlier in June.

During the discussions, the parties stressed the importance of coordinating their positions on global and regional platforms. Special attention was given to the challenges and opportunities presented by artificial intelligence in the context of information security.

On the same day, the Turkmen delegation participated in the 19th International Forum, “Partnership between Government, Business, and Civil Society in Ensuring International Information Security,” hosted at the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The program included a plenary session and four thematic sections, bringing together global experts to exchange views on key cybersecurity and information security issues. The forum will continue its work until September 18.

