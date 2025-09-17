Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos to visit Azerbaijan

Politics Materials 17 September 2025 16:10 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. On 18 September, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos will be in Baku, Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"The visit comes at a pivotal moment in the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and will be an opportunity to present the EU’s Cross-Regional Connectivity Agenda, as a concrete contribution to regional development," the statement from the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan reads.

Additionally, Commissioner Kos will discuss shared strategic interests – including energy, transport, and mine action - with the Azerbaijani authorities.

Moreover, Marta Kos will hold high-level meetings with Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, and Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

The Commissioner will also visit Aghdam, where she will meet representatives involved in demining.

