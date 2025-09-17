European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. On 18 September, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos will be in Baku, Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"The visit comes at a pivotal moment in the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and will be an opportunity to present the EU’s Cross-Regional Connectivity Agenda, as a concrete contribution to regional development," the statement from the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan reads.

Additionally, Commissioner Kos will discuss shared strategic interests – including energy, transport, and mine action - with the Azerbaijani authorities.

Moreover, Marta Kos will hold high-level meetings with Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, and Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

The Commissioner will also visit Aghdam, where she will meet representatives involved in demining.