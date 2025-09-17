EBRD trims its holdings in Slovenia’s biggest bank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has trimmed its equity stake in Nova Ljubljanska banka d.d. (NLB), the biggest fish in Slovenia's banking pond, Trend reports via the bank.

On 17 September 2025, the Bank sold one million global depositary receipts (GDRs) through an accelerated bookbuild placement on the London Stock Exchange.

The shares sold represent one percent of NLB’s total equity and follow a previous one percent reduction in the EBRD’s holding. Following this transaction, the EBRD retains a 5.125 percent stake in its longstanding partner.

The EBRD originally acquired a 7.125 percent stake in NLB to support a two-stage privatization completed in 2018 and 2019, helping Slovenia’s government fulfill its commitment to the European Commission to return the bank to majority private ownership.

By trimming its shareholding, the EBRD aims to further increase the liquidity of NLB’s GDRs on the London Stock Exchange. The Bank noted it remains a committed shareholder and expressed confidence in NLB’s strong performance, growth prospects, and strategic development.

NLB is Slovenia’s largest bank, holding around 32.7 percent of total banking assets in the country. It provides universal banking services and operates through core subsidiaries in seven Southeastern European countries, with a network of 386 branches, about 8,300 employees, and 2.95 million active customers.

