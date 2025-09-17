Azerbaijan reveals its aggregate tax revenues in 2024

In 2024, Azerbaijan collected $15.8 billion in total tax revenues. This included $4.77 billion from the oil and gas sector and $11.03 billion from the non-oil sector. The largest shares came from profit tax ($6.78 billion), VAT ($4.28 billion), and personal income tax ($1.83 billion).

