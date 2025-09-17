Kazakhstan, Germany ink strategic agreement to expand agro-industrial co-op
Photo: Kazakh Invest
In Astana, Kazakhstan, Kazakh Invest facilitated a strategic meeting with Germany’s Amandus Kahl and Kazakhstan’s Astana Agro, resulting in a trilateral memorandum to launch a $20 million agro-industrial project. The initiative includes building an alfalfa pellet plant and a cattle feedlot in North Kazakhstan, with plans to localize equipment production and export to China and the Persian Gulf.
