UNEC MBA among the world’s best: in the QS MBA Rankings! (PHOTO)

UNEC has once again achieved an international success!

For the first time, it has been included in the QS MBA Rankings 2026, which features the world’s leading universities.

In this ranking, UNEC has been placed 201–250 globally, 70th in Europe, and first in Azerbaijan. This achievement further strengthens the reputation of Azerbaijan’s higher education in the global academic arena.

The inclusion of UNEC’s MBA program in the QS ranking, alongside the world’s top universities, is a clear indicator of its growing international standing and the tangible results of the reforms implemented in recent years.