KazMunayGas resumes oil exports via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan after dirty pipeline halt

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 17. The Kazakh national company KazMunayGas has resumed oil exports through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline system, Trend reports via KazMunayGas.

“On September 13, a substantial consignment of 8,800 metric tons of Kashagan crude was dispatched from the Aktau terminal en route to the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline infrastructure. The forthcoming consignment is scheduled for deployment on September 20,” the statement said.

Deliveries along this route were suspended in August of this year. The volume of Kazakh oil transported via the BTC route in the first 8 months of 2025 amounted to 0.9 million tons. In 2022, an agreement on the transit of Kazakh oil was signed between KMG and Azerbaijan’s state oil company, SOCAR.

In 2024, KMG and SOCAR concluded an agreement to gradually increase oil transit through the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

KazMunayGas temporarily suspended oil exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in late July 2025 owing to contamination of Azerbaijani oil with organic chlorides, requiring a cessation of operations for cleanup and repairs to avert damage to refinery equipment. The operator of the pipeline announced force majeure, resulting in the cessation of loadings at the Ceyhan terminal.

KazMunayGas (KMG) operates as Kazakhstan's sovereign entity in the oil and gas sector, embodying a comprehensive, vertically integrated model that encompasses the full spectrum of the hydrocarbon value chain, including exploration, extraction, logistics, refining, and ancillary services. Founded in 2002, it serves as the governmental entity overseeing the national oil and gas landscape, orchestrating a diverse portfolio of assets and subsidiaries spanning the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the industry.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel