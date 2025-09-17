Azerbaijan’s balance of services posts deficit in 6M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17.​ A deficit of about $1 billion has arisen in the balance of services in Azerbaijan during the first six months of 2025, 5.7 percent less than the same period last year, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Samir Nasirov said at a briefing dedicated to the presentation of the balance of payments, Trend reports.

According to him, the main driver of the deficit was related to construction and other business services in the oil and gas sector.

"However, the pleasing fact is that transport services are now forming a permanent surplus. The surplus of transport services during this period amounted to $856 million. By transport services, we mainly mean the income earned from transit and passenger transportation through both the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP).

Tourism services are also in surplus. The surplus of tourism services during this period amounted to nearly $194 million," Nasirov added.

