IFC investment fuels Azerbaijan’s economic expansion in 1H2025

The International Finance Corporation increased its investment in Azerbaijan to $2.85 billion in the first half of the year, marking a 77% rise from last year. Overall, Azerbaijan attracted over $3.2 billion in foreign direct investment and invested $1.35 billion abroad, reflecting strong cross-border economic activity.

