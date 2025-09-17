Uzbekistan’s FM receives copy of credentials from newly appointed Russian envoy

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 17. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bakhtiyor Saidov, received a copy of the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador of Russia to Uzbekistan, Aleksei Erkhov, Trend reports via Saidov’s post on the X platform.

“We had a productive discussion on further strengthening our strategic partnership and alliance. I look forward to close cooperation in advancing our bilateral agenda and expanding collaboration across all areas,” Saidov wrote.

He added, “I wish Ambassador Erkhov every success in his important diplomatic mission and a productive tenure in Uzbekistan.”

Meanwhile, Russia remains Uzbekistan’s second-largest trading partner, accounting for a significant share of the country’s foreign trade. Uzbekistan’s trade turnover with Russia reached $7.16 billion from January through July 2025, up 4.7 percent from $6.84 billion in the same period in 2024.