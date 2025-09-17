Azerbaijan to mark 150th anniversary of Fatali Khan Khoyski

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. The 150th anniversary of the prominent politician and statesman of Azerbaijan, one of the founders of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and the first Prime Minister, Fatali Khan Khoyski, will be celebrated, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, together with the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Science and Education, must develop and implement a plan of events dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Fatali Khan Khoyski.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan will resolve issues arising from this decree.