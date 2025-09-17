Iran’s non-oil exports to Türkiye see notable growth
Iran exported 4.54 million tons of non-oil goods worth $2.33 billion to Türkiye, up from 3.82 million tons and $2.13 billion last year. This included $874 million in agri-food, $700 million in petrochemicals, $480 million in industrial goods, and $276 million in mining products. Total trade hit 7.35 million tons worth $5.8 billion, down from 8.14 million tons and $6.02 billion.
