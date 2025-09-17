Iran flags potential deadlock in nuclear talks that benefit no one

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Iran believes future talks on nuclear program will reflect that escalating tensions will benefit no one, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei said at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran has shown goodwill and reached an agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the implementation of safeguards obligations in a new format with a positive strategy.

This agreement was also welcomed by the IAEA Director General, Rafael Grossi; However, some European parties stated that this agreement is insufficient and even put the existence of the agency under question, Baghaei noted.

On September 11, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi agreed in the Egyptian capital Cairo to restore mutual relations and new rules of cooperation following Tehran's suspension of all inspections of its nuclear facilities.

Iran has significantly curtailed its collaborative engagement with the IAEA, reducing it to a bare minimum after the military airstrikes targeting its nuclear infrastructure in June.

On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian approved the implementation of the parliamentary law that effectively suspends IAEA inspections. In accordance with regulatory frameworks, IAEA inspectors are precluded from accessing Iranian territory unless there is an affirmative endorsement from the Supreme National Security Council affirming the integrity and safety of the nation’s peaceful nuclear operations and installations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel