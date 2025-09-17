Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 17

Economy Materials 17 September 2025 10:04 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 17

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 17, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 44 currencies went up, while 2 currencies dropped compared to September 16.

The official rate for $1 is 581,097 rials, while one euro is valued at 688,433 rials. On September 16, the euro was priced at 680,903 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 17

Rial on September 16

1 US dollar

USD

581,097

578,459

1 British pound

GBP

793,359

787,054

1 Swiss franc

CHF

737,638

728,651

1 Swedish króna

SEK

62,878

62,414

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

59,467

58,820

1 Danish krone

DKK

92,224

91,209

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,604

6,564

1 UAE Dirham

AED

158,229

157,511

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,905,504

1,894,900

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

205,055

203,949

100 Japanese yen

JPY

396,506

392,760

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,682

74,365

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,509,945

1,503,129

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

422,703

419,218

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

347,411

345,376

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,500

33,292

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,077

14,008

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,986

6,996

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

159,642

158,917

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,359

44,160

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

387,922

385,848

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

154,959

154,256

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,545,471

1,538,455

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

455,148

451,894

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

477,177

475,316

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,241

19,159

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

277

276

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

412,526

410,042

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

107,466

107,065

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

81,678

81,252

100 Thai baht

THB

1,833,048

1,820,563

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

138,146

137,563

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

420,565

417,603

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

819,601

815,880

1 euro

EUR

688,433

680,903

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

107,523

106,947

1 Georgian lari

GEL

214,642

213,952

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,407

35,340

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,452

8,495

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

171,657

170,887

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

341,822

340,270

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,021,092

1,013,428

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

61,720

61,204

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

166,167

165,428

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,629

3,627

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 852,644 rials and $1 costs 719,705 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 827,809 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,742 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 983,000-996,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1.15-1.18 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Latest

Latest

Read more