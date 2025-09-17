Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 17, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 44 currencies went up, while 2 currencies dropped compared to September 16.

The official rate for $1 is 581,097 rials, while one euro is valued at 688,433 rials. On September 16, the euro was priced at 680,903 rials.

Currency Rial on September 17 Rial on September 16 1 US dollar USD 581,097 578,459 1 British pound GBP 793,359 787,054 1 Swiss franc CHF 737,638 728,651 1 Swedish króna SEK 62,878 62,414 1 Norwegian krone NOK 59,467 58,820 1 Danish krone DKK 92,224 91,209 1 Indian rupee INR 6,604 6,564 1 UAE Dirham AED 158,229 157,511 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,905,504 1,894,900 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 205,055 203,949 100 Japanese yen JPY 396,506 392,760 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,682 74,365 1 Omani rial OMR 1,509,945 1,503,129 1 Canadian dollar CAD 422,703 419,218 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 347,411 345,376 1 South African rand ZAR 33,500 33,292 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,077 14,008 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,986 6,996 1 Qatari riyal QAR 159,642 158,917 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,359 44,160 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 387,922 385,848 1 Saudi riyal SAR 154,959 154,256 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,545,471 1,538,455 1 Singapore dollar SGD 455,148 451,894 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 477,177 475,316 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,241 19,159 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 277 276 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 412,526 410,042 1 Libyan dinar LYD 107,466 107,065 1 Chinese yuan CNY 81,678 81,252 100 Thai baht THB 1,833,048 1,820,563 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 138,146 137,563 1,000 South Korean won KRW 420,565 417,603 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 819,601 815,880 1 euro EUR 688,433 680,903 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 107,523 106,947 1 Georgian lari GEL 214,642 213,952 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,407 35,340 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,452 8,495 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 171,657 170,887 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 341,822 340,270 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,021,092 1,013,428 1 Tajik somoni TJS 61,720 61,204 1 Turkmen manat TMT 166,167 165,428 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,629 3,627

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 852,644 rials and $1 costs 719,705 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 827,809 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,742 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 983,000-996,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1.15-1.18 million rials.

