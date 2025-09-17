Iran paints impacts of U.S.-imposed restrictions on nation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17.​ The restrictions imposed by the U.S. on Iran in various areas have very few analogues, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei, said at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, restrictions are being thrown into the mix for Iranian delegations at UN meetings in New York, and this is not a horse that’s just left the barn. However, as he puts it, the U.S. has to toe the line and meet its commitments to the UN headquarters as the host state.

"According to the information I have received, a group of officials have been issued visas in connection with the participation of the Iranian delegation in New York at the UN General Assembly. However, Iran wants to receive accurate information from its colleagues in New York and Geneva. After receiving the information, a decision will be made on the members of the delegation and the form of participation," he pointed out.

Baghaei also said that Iran is trying to take advantage of the UN General Assembly conference and international and multilateral meetings to state its position and exchange views with other countries on regional and international processes.

Given the current situation, issues related to the nuclear program and the restoration of the canceled Security Council resolutions will be discussed with the European parties and officials of other countries during the Iranian delegation's visit to New York.

To note, a meeting dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the UN will be held in New York on September 23-30. The Iranian president is expected to attend this meeting.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel