EBRD and IBRD forking out for Kazakhstan’s Middle Corridor highway project
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The EBRD and IBRD have committed over 800 billion tenge ($1.52 billion) to support the construction of the Beyneu–Saksaulsky highway, part of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, enhancing Kazakhstan’s connectivity and transit potential. Additional cooperation with AIIB and IsDB will fund large infrastructure and industrial zone projects, boosting economic growth and manufacturing output.
