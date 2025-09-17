Iran signals cautious approach to restoring diplomatic ties with Syria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17.​ Iran is not rushing to restore relations with Syria, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei said at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, nevertheless, whenever it's determined that friendship with Iran is in the interest of the Syrian people, there will be a readiness to mutually restore relations.

Baghai said that Iran believes that the severance of relations between the two countries, which have a history of friendship, is temporary.

“Iran considers the Syrian people as friends and believes that the fate of this country should be determined by taking into account the rights of all ethnic groups and citizens,” he noted.

