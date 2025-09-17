Azerbaijan discloses top nations for trade turnover in 8M2025
Azerbaijan’s trade totaled $32 billion with 173 countries from January to August 2025. Exports dropped 5.4 percent to $15.2 billion, imports rose 26.1 percent to $13.6 billion, with a $1.6 billion surplus. Italy led trade at $8.3 billion, followed by Türkiye and Russia.
