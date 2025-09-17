Iran multiplies industrial and mining loans nationwide

In the first five months of 2025, Iranian banks issued $18.4 billion in loans to the industry and mining sectors. Of this, $16.8 billion went to working capital, $910 million to new enterprises, and $543 million to sector development. Loans also included $51 million for self-employment, $47.2 million for vehicle purchases, $2.61 million for housing, and $960,000 for renovations.

Access to paid information is limited