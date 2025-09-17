Europe calls on Iran to take clear steps to avert snapback mechanism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17.​ Iran has yet to take the reasonable and precise actions necessary to reach an extension of United Nations (UN) Security Council Resolution 2231, the German Foreign Ministry wrote on X page, Trend reports.

The Ministry stated that this was noted during a conversation between the foreign ministers of the European “trio” (E3) and the European Union (EU) High Representative with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.

"Iran has to restart negotiations, allow inspections on sensitive sites & address its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. The E3 reiterated the urgency and their determination to move ahead with the reimposition of sanctions absent concrete actions in the coming days," the post reads.

The nuclear deal was endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231, adopted on July 20, 2015. This resolution resulted in the lifting of six previous resolutions against Iran and extensive sanctions related to Iran's nuclear program.

The “snapback” mechanism is based on Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). According to these provisions, if one party complains that another has violated the agreement and resolution efforts fail, the issue can be brought before the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). If the UNSC accepts the complaint, international sanctions against Iran can be reinstated, and the Security Council members may authorize military operations against Iran.