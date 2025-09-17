Uzbekistan, Germany review strategic co-op ahead of upcoming consultations

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 17. The Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan held a meeting with representatives of the German Embassy in Tashkent to prepare for the upcoming intergovernmental consultations scheduled for October 8, 2025, including discussions on a project financing agreement, Trend reports.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the consultations’ agenda, emphasizing the need to actively involve relevant ministries and agencies. They also discussed cooperation in key sectors such as healthcare, education, urban development, and climate initiatives, with particular attention given to the planned project financing agreement.

The participants highlighted the importance of new initiatives in sustainable development, the adoption of advanced technologies, and the expansion of investment partnerships. The upcoming consultations are expected to mark a significant step in strengthening strategic cooperation and advancing joint projects between the two countries.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Germany reached $169.3 million in January 2025, up 75 percent from $96.7 million in January 2024, reflecting robust growth in bilateral trade.