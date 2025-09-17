Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
President Ilham Aliyev to Donald Trump: I greatly value our friendship (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 17 September 2025 11:15 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. I greatly value our friendship, said President Ilham Aliyev in his message to U.S. President Donald Trump, Trend reports.

"Thank you, President Donald Trump, for your kind words on your TruthSocial account. I deeply appreciate your important role in advancing the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and in hosting the historic Washington Summit. You are the architect of the eternal friendship and the emerging strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States. I greatly value our friendship," President Ilham Aliyev wrote on his X page.

