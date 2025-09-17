Kazakhstan’s president outlines vision for digital modernization and AI innovation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 17. Speaking at the VIII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the central theme of his recent address to the people of Kazakhstan is the idea of a comprehensive digital modernization of the national economy, with a strong focus on the widespread adoption of innovation, especially artificial intelligence technologies, Trend reports.

According to the president, the plans he presented build on the structural reforms in the Kazakh economy that have been initiated in recent years.

“We are talking about the creation of a new industrial framework in the country. A phased modernization of the energy and utility infrastructure has begun. The territory of Kazakhstan is essentially a key land corridor between East and West, North and South. Therefore, special attention is being paid to strengthening our transport and transit potential. The focus is on launching a new investment cycle and supporting entrepreneurial initiative among citizens. To achieve this, the government is improving the investment climate and business environment. Measures are being taken to raise environmental awareness in society. Last year, the nationwide project ‘Taza Qazaqstan’ (‘Clean Kazakhstan’) was launched, with millions of citizens regularly taking part in this initiative. In all of this work, our main guiding vision for the future is the creation of a Just, Clean, Safe, Strong, and Digital Kazakhstan - a state of responsible citizens, a land of opportunity and progress,” said the president.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also pointed out that the world is not only facing growing intercultural tensions, but also the persistent intensity of trade and sanctions wars, while instead of global disarmament, a new arms race is unfolding.

“The hybrid wars being waged in various parts of the world have no clear front lines, yet they bring significant human casualties, provoke massive refugee flows, and cause enormous damage to the global economy. There is serious concern over the risk of a nuclear conflict - experts assess the likelihood of such an Armageddon as being at its highest level in decades. Unfortunately, instead of constructive initiatives and a policy of détente, the world is seeing a rise in confrontational thinking, the expansion of geopolitical rifts, and growing social tensions. In such difficult circumstances, constructive diplomacy must come to the forefront as the primary tool for fostering dialogue, overcoming mutual alienation, and building trust on the international stage,” he underscored.

The VIII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions will take place in Kazakhstan’s Astana on September 17–18, 2025, under the chairmanship of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Over 100 delegations from around 60 countries are expected to participate.