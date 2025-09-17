Uzbekistan showcases significant poverty reduction progress at int'l forum

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 17. Uzbekistan's consistent reforms have lifted 7.5 million people out of poverty and reduced the poverty rate to 8.9 percent in 2024, Trend reports via the Uzbek President’s Office.

The announcement was made during the opening of the international forum From Poverty to Prosperity in Namangan, attended by more than 30 prominent organizations and around 200 international experts.

Moreover, the government has announced that it aims to reduce poverty to 6 percent by the end of this year.

Over the past eight years, Uzbekistan has implemented extensive measures to protect human rights, create decent jobs, increase incomes, and improve living standards. Achieving these results was facilitated by the fact that the Uzbek economy has doubled in size, and per capita income is projected to reach $3,500 by the end of the year, a key factor in reducing poverty.

The President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, at the forum emphasized that, thanks to the testing of new initiatives and the study of international best practices, Uzbekistan has developed a new national model for poverty reduction.

''One of the central components of this model is the introduction of targeted social registers, which cover all families in need and serve as an important tool during the transition period.

For example, during the pandemic, 800,000 families received free medicines, 255,000 families received food packages, and 1.2 million families were provided with social benefits. As a result, 5.2 million people were protected from falling into the “poverty trap”, while also preventing an economic downturn,'' he added.

The 3rd International Forum on Poverty Reduction is currently taking place on September 17–18, 2025, in Namangan. Distinguished participants include Muhammad Al-Jasser, President of the Islamic Development Bank, Inmin Yang, Vice President of the Asian Development Bank, Sachiko Imoto, First Vice President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, Kaha Imnadze, UN Special Representative for Central Asia, Luis Felipe Lopez-Calva, Global Director for Poverty Reduction at the World Bank, and other guests.