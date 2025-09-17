Russia ratifies crucial protocol to power Kyrgyzstan’s oil supply surge

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 17. Russia’s State Duma ratified a protocol amending the 2016 agreement between Russia and Kyrgyzstan on cooperation in oil and petroleum product exports, Trend reports via the Federal Assembly of Russia.

The protocol, signed by the governments of both countries in St. Petersburg on December 20, 2024, extends the use of temporary periodic customs declarations tied to indicative balances for pipeline exports of petroleum products from Russia to Kyrgyzstan.

This measure, in place since 2019, exempts exporters from paying customs duties on volumes that do not exceed the quantities set out in the indicative balances.

According to Kyrgyzstan’s State Statistical Committee, the country's imports of petroleum products from Russia totaled 417,861 tons from January through July 2025, down 2.8 percent year-on-year. The value of imports stood at $289 million, a 17.2 percent decline compared to the same period in 2024.