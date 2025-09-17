Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan joins 11th High-Level Working Group meeting on Caspian Sea issues (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 17 September 2025 13:18 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17.​ Azerbaijani delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov has taken part in the 11th meeting of the Caspian Sea High-Level Working Group (HLWG) held in Turkmenistan's Ashgabat, on September 15-17, Trend reports.

The participants also included Iranian, Kazakh, Russian, and Turkmen delegations.

The meeting was chaired by the head of the Turkmen delegation, Myrat Atajanov.

The parties continued to discuss the methodology of direct access lines in the Caspian Sea.

During the meeting, a review of cooperation in the Caspian Sea was held, and issues of five-way interaction and preparation for events at various levels were considered.

The delegations expressed their gratitude to Turkmenistan for the high-level organization of the meeting.

The next meeting of the HLWG will be held in Azerbaijan on dates to be agreed upon through diplomatic channels.

