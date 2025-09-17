Shusha meeting spurs new heights in Azerbaijan-UAE relations - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17.​ The expanded meeting of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with President of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Shusha is not only a strategic event in terms of entering a new milestone of relations between the two countries, but also strengthening Azerbaijan's regional and global positions, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

He said that the venue of this meeting in Shusha itself already carries a political message.

"Shusha, in addition to being a symbol and cultural capital of Karabakh, embodies the revival of the liberated territories and the sovereignty of Azerbaijan. The visit of the UAE President to this city is, in fact, an open and high-level expression of international support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

This meeting also shows that Azerbaijan has succeeded in building new realities in the post-conflict period, and these realities have been accepted by influential international partners," the analyst explained.

Garayev pointed out that the meeting is of great importance in terms of economic and investment cooperation.

"The meeting noted that mutual investment is expanding, especially in the oil and gas sector. There are broad prospects in the field of renewable energy (including Masdar projects). Mutual trade turnover is increasing, especially in the non-oil sector. New agreements have been signed in the field of transport and logistics. The meeting directly serves the goals of attracting investment to the regions of Azerbaijan, as well as strengthening the country's economic diversification," he also said.

The analyst mentioned the geopolitical and diplomatic importance of the meeting.

"The UAE is one of the new players becoming active in the South Caucasus. Its participation in Azerbaijan - especially in Karabakh - can lead to positive results. Thus, Azerbaijan's influence in the Arab and Islamic world is increasing. Through the UAE, there is an opportunity for closer political and economic integration with the Gulf countries. With such strategic cooperation, Azerbaijan is expanding international partnership formats in the region, which strengthens its position in negotiations with Armenia. The meeting shows Azerbaijan as an important partner not only on regional, but also on global diplomatic platforms," Garayev clarified

Touching upon the importance of the meeting in terms of information and image, the political scientist noted that holding such a meeting in Shusha sends a message that Karabakh is a safe and open zone for investment

"Azerbaijan shows that it is carrying out reconstruction and construction work not alone, but together with strategic allies. The leadership philosophy of President Ilham Aliyev - result-oriented, security and development-based - is once again demonstrated. The meeting has a positive impact on the international image of Azerbaijan and increases confidence in the country.

As a result, the extensive meeting of President Ilham Aliyev and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held in Shusha is a multi-vector event that strengthens Azerbaijan's geopolitical position, involves the Karabakh region in global economic integration, strengthens cultural and political ties with the Islamic and Arab world, and ultimately contributes to peace and stability in the region. This meeting also reaffirmed the image of Azerbaijan as a "winning country, open to cooperation and a strong partner," Garayev added.