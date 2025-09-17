Interest-free support for SMEs from Yelo Bank!

To support the growth of small and medium-sized entrepreneurs who follow their own principles, Yelo Bank is introducing a new interest-free SME loan. As the name suggests, this product carries no interest charges. Instead, a monthly commission is applied based on the outstanding loan balance.



The main goal of this product is to provide financial assistance to entrepreneurs who cannot access traditional interest-bearing loans, helping them meet their business needs. With this new offering, customers in this category can secure financing on more favorable terms to grow and strengthen their operations.



The interest-free SME loan can be used for a variety of purposes — from upgrading equipment to expanding service areas. A simple application process and flexible terms make this opportunity even more accessible.



Key advantages:

• Loan amounts starting from 30,000 AZN

• Grace period of up to 24 months

• Repayment terms of up to 60 months

• Flexible choice of amount and term

• Fully online application process



We help reduce the financial burden so your business can thrive.



