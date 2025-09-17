Azerbaijan recaps key investments driving its economy for 1H2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17.​ A total of $3.2 billion of foreign direct investment (FDI) has been made in Azerbaijan's oil and gas and non-oil sectors during the first six months of this year, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Samir Nasirov said at a briefing dedicated to the presentation of the balance of payments, Trend reports.

According to him, the largest amount of FDI in the country came from the UK, Türkiye, Cyprus, Switzerland, and Iran.

Nasirov also noted that $3.4 billion of capital was repatriated abroad from Azerbaijan, and most of it is exported in the form of crude oil and natural gas.

The official also emphasized that Azerbaijan has made over $1.3 billion in direct investments in the foreign economy.

"The top five countries in direct investments from our country abroad are Israel ($542 million), Türkiye ($177 million), the UAE ($156 million), the US ($77 million), and Georgia ($77 million)," he added.

