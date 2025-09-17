Uzbekistan, UAE’s EsyaSoft join forces to modernize energy and water networks

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 17. Deputy Minister of Uzbekistan, Shokhrukh Gulamov met with EsyaSoft Holding CEO Bipin Chandra to agree on implementing large-scale AI-driven projects in the energy and water supply sectors, Trend reports.

These initiatives are expected to play a key role in advancing Uzbekistan’s digital infrastructure and introducing innovative solutions to improve efficiency across critical sectors of the economy.

Established in 2014 in Dubai, EsyaSoft Holding specializes in the digitalization and modernization of electricity, water, and gas networks. The company now operates in more than ten countries, employs over 5,000 staff, and reported annual revenue of approximately $15 million in 2025.

Meanwhile, since 2021, trade turnover between the UAE and Uzbekistan has been steadily increasing at an average annual rate of over 20 percent, reaching nearly $650 million by the end of 2024. The portfolio of projects involving Uzbekistan and leading Emirati companies has now exceeded $20 billion, with several new agreements signed during the 4th Tashkent Investment Forum.