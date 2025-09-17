Azerbaijan shares data on remittances received in 6M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17.​ Azerbaijan's remittances from abroad amounted to $533.9 million in the first six months of this year, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Samir Nasirov said at a briefing dedicated to the presentation of the balance of payments, Trend reports.

According to him, the top three countries receiving remittances were Russia ($214 million), Türkiye ($52.1 million), and the US.

Nasirov also announced that remittances sent abroad from Azerbaijan during this period amounted to $238.2 million. Here, remittances to Türkiye ($68 million), the US ($40 million), and Russia ($22.1 million) dominated.

