Bulgaria, Germany exchange views on EU and NATO agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria Georg Georgiev held a telephone conversation with Germany’s Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs, Johann Wadephul, Trend reports.

During the conversation, high appreciation was expressed for the long-standing fruitful friendship and cooperation between the two countries, both on a bilateral basis and within the EU and NATO.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to a stronger, more united, and competitive EU with the necessary capabilities to respond to contemporary challenges.

During the conversation, the two foreign ministers discussed the potential for further deepening bilateral cooperation in key sectors such as economy and industry, security and defense, as well as for intensifying bilateral political dialogue.

Views were also exchanged on current issues from the European and Euro-Atlantic agenda, as well as on the joint efforts between the two countries aimed at strengthening the security and stability of the EU and NATO’s Eastern flank, including the Black Sea region.