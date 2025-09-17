Tamar gas project pushes Azerbaijan's investments in Israel over $500M

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Azerbaijan’s investments in Israel reached $543 million in the first half of this year, said Samir Nasirov, Director of the Statistics Department at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Trend reports.

Speaking at a briefing on the country’s balance of payments, he said that the main driver behind this was Azerbaijan’s stake in Israel’s Tamar gas project, one of the largest gas fields in the Mediterranean.

“Most of the investments from Azerbaijan to Israel are linked to this project,” Nasirov noted. “As a result, Israel has become the country receiving the largest share of Azerbaijani investments.”

Overall, Azerbaijan made $1.349 billion in foreign direct investments in the first six months of 2025. The top five destinations were Israel ($543 million), Türkiye ($177 million), the UAE ($156 million), the United States ($78 million), and Georgia ($77 million).