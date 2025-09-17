Kazakhstan and Netherlands collaborate on strategic raw materials for sustainable energy
Photo: Kazakh Invest
Deputy Chairman of Kazakh Invest, Madiyar Sultanbek, met with a Dutch trade mission to discuss developing projects for extracting and processing critical raw materials like lithium, cobalt, nickel, boron, and rare earth elements - essential for green energy and batteries. The mission included leading Dutch companies specializing in mining and resource processing.
