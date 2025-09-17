UK ambassador urges British firms to unlock Kyrgyzstan’s mining potential

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 17. The UK ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Nicholas Bowler, has called on British businesses to take advantage of the country’s underinvested but promising market, Trend reports via the ambassador's social media account.

He noted that earlier this week, a trade mission of British mining companies visited Bishkek, meeting with Kyrgyz government officials and local businesses to explore potential partnerships.

Bowler pointed out that several UK firms, including Dints International, Datamine, and Paterson & Cooke, are already operating in Kyrgyzstan, bringing advanced technologies and services to boost productivity in the mining sector. He added that the UK is working with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to develop and implement the country’s first Critical Minerals Strategy.

Mining is a key focus of Kyrgyzstan’s new National Development Strategy. Kyrgyzstan has significant potential to become a major player in the global supply chain, as critical minerals are essential for manufacturing high-tech devices and advancing renewable energy technologies. To unlock this potential, the country needs a long-term mining strategy and roadmap aligned with its national development goals to maximize value, create jobs, and diversify trade partners.