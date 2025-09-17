Iran's non-oil exports to Iraq show decline in recent months
Iran’s non-oil exports to Iraq fell by about 7% in the first five months of the year, totaling nearly $3 billion. Most shipments went through Kermanshah, Khuzestan, and West Azerbaijan provinces, with consumer goods making up more than half of the exports.
