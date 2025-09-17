Kyrgyzstan ratifies game-changing rural water grant with Kuwait fund

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 17. Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved in three readings a draft law ratifying a grant agreement with the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development for a rural water project, Trend reports.

The grant will finance the preparation of a feasibility study and preliminary design for the Development of Water Supply and Sanitation in Rural Settlements of Chuy, Issyk-Kul, and Naryn Regions of Kyrgyzstan project. The agreement was signed in Bishkek on April 4, 2025.

The draft law was presented to lawmakers by Mirbek Duysheev, the country's Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry.

According to Duysheev, the project aims to carry out feasibility studies to support the rehabilitation and expansion of rural water supply and sanitation systems. It also includes providing consulting services to facilitate investment planning and project implementation in the sector.

The grant, totaling 300,000 Kuwaiti dinars (approximately $1 million), is intended to fund technical and economic assessments and preliminary design work to ensure access to drinking water for 68 villages in the Chui, Issyk-Kul, and Naryn regions, serving a population of around 200,000 people.