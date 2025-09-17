Turkmenistan, Türkiye discuss bilateral co-op within UNESCO

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 17. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova held talks with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Türkiye to Turkmenistan Ahmet Demirok and discussed the current level of cooperation, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The sides exchanged views on priority areas of the Turkmen-Turkish agenda and discussed pressing issues of mutual interest in bilateral cooperation.

Particular focus was placed on the two countries’ interaction within international organizations. The officials highlighted the importance of joint work within UNESCO aimed at safeguarding and promoting intangible cultural heritage.

Turkmenistan and Türkiye actively cooperate in the international arena, being full members of such organizations as the Economic Cooperation Organization, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the International Organization of Turkic Culture, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

