Turkmenistan, Daewoo E&C deepen strategic ties across key economic sectors

Economy Materials 17 September 2025 17:11 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Turkmen MFA

Aman Bakiyev
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 17. Turkmenistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov met with Cho Seung-il, Executive Vice President of Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd., and discussed strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in key economic sectors, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

During the talks, both sides emphasized the importance of long-term Turkmen-Korean relations and highlighted the successful work of Korean companies in Turkmenistan’s oil, gas, and chemical industries. Particular attention was paid to the contract for the construction of a mineral fertilizer production complex at a chemical plant in Turkmenabat.

The discussion also covered the activities of Korean companies involved in creating a modern medical cluster in Arkadag city.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation and continue implementing joint projects.

