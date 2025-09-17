Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker meets with Cambodian counterpart (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17.​ Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova met with Speaker of the Cambodian National Assembly Khuon Sudary on September 17 during her official visit to Malaysia, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

The meeting emphasized the role of the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) as an international parliamentary platform and the importance of cooperation within this framework.

Azerbaijan and Cambodia are friendly countries, as mentioned during the meetings.

Gafarova highlighted the importance of parliamentary diplomacy and further deepening relations between the two parliaments. Recalling her official visit to Cambodia and meetings held there, she underlined the significance of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Azerbaijani Parliament and the Cambodian National Assembly.

The meeting also articulated a positive consensus regarding the bilateral exchanges of legislative representatives and the engagement of delegations from both jurisdictions in events conducted in Azerbaijan and Cambodia.

Sudary stressed her country’s interest in developing political, economic, trade, investment, and other ties with Azerbaijan. She expressed satisfaction with the participation of the Parliament Speaker in AIPA and her meeting within the Assembly’s framework.

The sides also discussed cooperation within international parliamentary organizations. Gafarova expressed appreciation for the active involvement of the Cambodian Parliament in the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, established on the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan.

Sudary, in turn, praised the work carried out during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement and the activities of its Parliamentary Network.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other matters of mutual interest.

