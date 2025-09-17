Azerbaijan, Japan assess possibility of shared agri task force

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17.​ Azerbaijan and Japan have discussed strengthening cooperation in the agricultural sector and enhancing the legal and contractual framework, including the potential creation of a joint working group on agriculture, Trend reports via the Ministry of Agriculture.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, and Japan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan, Katsuya Watanabe.

Welcoming the guest, Minister Mammadov provided detailed information on state support for Azerbaijan’s agricultural sector and emphasized that collaboration between Azerbaijan and Japan is developing dynamically across all areas. He added that Azerbaijan fully supports initiatives aimed at enhancing economic and trade relations with Japan.

The meeting addressed cooperation in agriculture, strengthening the legal and contractual framework, establishing a joint working group on agriculture, and promoting experience exchange with relevant Japanese universities. It also covered the participation of ministry specialists in training organized by the Japan International Cooperation System, the establishment of biofarms, the study of hydroponic cultivation methods, and collaboration in agricultural research and innovation.

Ambassador Watanabe emphasized that Japan considers Azerbaijan a friendly country and is interested in developing partnerships across all sectors. He highlighted the significant potential for expanding cooperation in agriculture, innovation, and technology.

Both sides expressed mutual interest in the discussed areas and engaged in a broad exchange of views on topics of common concern.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel