Uzbekistan boosts energy efficiency with new gas-engine power plant

Economy Materials 18 September 2025 15:25 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan’s Yunusabad district is set to get a modern 100 MW gas-engine power plant, now in its final construction phase. The plant will significantly boost electricity and heating supply while saving millions of cubic meters of natural gas annually.
Photo: The Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 18. The construction of a 100 MW gas-engine power plant in Uzbekistan's Yunusabad district has entered its final stage, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan.

The modern 100 MW gas-engine power plant is being built on the premises of Thermal Power Plant No. 4 in Yunusabad, and 90 percent of the construction and installation work has been completed.

Once commissioned, the power plant is expected to produce an average of 876 million kWh of electricity and 784,000 Gcal of heat energy annually, saving approximately 15 million cubic meters of natural gas per year.

The plant will supply electricity to roughly 365,000 households and provide heating for about 58,000 households.

