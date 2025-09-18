Kyrgyzstan proposes draft roadmap for OTS economic cooperation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 18. Kyrgyzstan has proposed a draft roadmap for economic, trade, investment, and financial cooperation between the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Chairman of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev said, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

He made the remark during a meeting of the heads of government and vice presidents of the OTS member states.

Kasymaliev also emphasized that Kyrgyzstan is interested in boosting mutual trade within the OTS, supporting major infrastructure and investment projects, particularly in promising and dynamically developing areas.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover with the OTS member states in 2024 amounted to $2.4 billion.

"We often talk about the importance of integration and cooperation within the amalgamated territorial communities. Indeed, we have enormous potential. However, I believe the time has come to move from words to action. Today, the organization has approximately 40 areas of cooperation, and numerous meetings, gatherings, forums, and conferences are held, but such meetings should not be mere formalities," Kasymaliev said.

He noted that the practical significance of the OTS activities should be reflected in the creation of new jobs, infrastructure development, and expanded access to education, healthcare, energy, and modern technology.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel