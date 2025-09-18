EDB reports inflation increase linked to food and service costs in Kazakhstan

Photo: Eurasian Development Bank

In August 2025, Kazakhstan’s annual inflation rose slightly to 12.2 percent, driven mainly by higher food and service costs, alongside increased utility and transport tariffs and a 5 percent weakening of the tenge. Despite these factors, the National Bank views the inflationary pressures as temporary and maintains a moderate year-end inflation forecast of 11.9 percent.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register