EDB reports inflation increase linked to food and service costs in Kazakhstan
Photo: Eurasian Development Bank
In August 2025, Kazakhstan’s annual inflation rose slightly to 12.2 percent, driven mainly by higher food and service costs, alongside increased utility and transport tariffs and a 5 percent weakening of the tenge. Despite these factors, the National Bank views the inflationary pressures as temporary and maintains a moderate year-end inflation forecast of 11.9 percent.
