UAE President shares footage from his Azerbaijan visit (VIDEO)

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18.​ President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has shared footage from his recent visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The video, posted on the UAE President’s social media account, includes scenes from his trip to the recently liberated territories.

“I was pleased to meet with His Excellency President Ilham Aliyev in Karabakh to review the growing bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and Azerbaijan. We explored new directions for cooperation aimed at accelerating economic development, creating joint opportunities, and supporting regional and global peace and stability, building on the recently signed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement,” the post reads.

