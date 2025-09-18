Iran discloses vital funding plans for Araz Corridor highway project

Speaking at a session of the Civil Committee of the Iranian Parliament in the East Azerbaijan province’s Araz Free Trade Zone, Bazvand stated that the border highway stretches for 107 kilometers, with 58 kilometers running parallel to the Nakhchivan border and 47 kilometers along the Armenian border.

