Iran spotlights promising investment opportunities in gas sector
Iran’s National Gas Company (NIGC) is offering opportunities for investment in 15 gas projects worth $8 billion, promising returns above 30% and guaranteed product supply for investors. The country, holding 34 trillion cubic meters of gas and operating 22 active fields, produces over 1 billion cubic meters of rich gas daily.
