Kyrgyzstan expresses clear support for Turkish investment projects

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 18. Kyrgyzstan is ready to provide comprehensive support to Turkish investors and create the most favorable conditions for their activities, Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, told reporters following the 12th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz government.

The commission was co-chaired by Cevdet Yilmaz, Vice President of Türkiye, who is on an official visit to the country.

"Today we discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations, as well as exchanged constructive views on the agenda of economic cooperation. Economic interaction is one of the priority areas of our bilateral relations. Türkiye has remained one of Kyrgyzstan’s main partners in foreign trade and investment for many years," he said.

According to Kasymaliev, a wide range of topics was discussed, covering trade, investment, energy, industry, innovation, and other key sectors. Special attention was given to the implementation of previously agreed arrangements.

New directions of cooperation in these areas were also identified, with concrete steps agreed upon for their practical implementation. Cooperation in human resources and the humanitarian sphere remains of great importance.

"Our shared goal is to reach a trade turnover of 5 billion dollars in the coming years. We agreed to make every effort to achieve this target," he added.

Kasymaliev noted that a business forum is also taking place as part of the commission’s work, where issues of promoting cooperation between entrepreneurs from both countries in various sectors are being considered.